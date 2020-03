CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced on Friday four more flu-related deaths.

They include an 11-year-old girl; a 62-year-old man from Mayfield Heights; a 70-year-old man from Fairview Park and a 91-year-old man from Cleveland.

The total number of flu-related deaths for the season so far is 23.

More information will be released when the Board of Health gives its next update on coronavirus on Monday, March 16.

