MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Four domestic Muscovy ducks were recently rescued from a home, after some of their feathers and skin were found to be severely damaged.
The animals are now up for adoption, and the Lake Humane Society is looking for a potential owner that can house the ducks safely outdoors, preferably with a pond.
To adopt the birds, adorably named Grounder, Dinger, Homer and Slugger, and who do not fly, it’s going to cost you $25 each.
Interested parties can find out more in the Facebook post below, and should email the humane society at adopt@lakehumane.org.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments
- Four mistreated ducks rescued, now up for adoption at Lake Humane Society
- South Euclid police searching for missing 73-year-old man with dementia
- Library: Please stop microwaving our books to kill COVID-19
- US citizens ‘unlikely’ to be allowed into EU as Europe reopens, diplomats say