Four mistreated ducks rescued, now up for adoption at Lake Humane Society

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society/Facebook

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Four domestic Muscovy ducks were recently rescued from a home, after some of their feathers and skin were found to be severely damaged.

The animals are now up for adoption, and the Lake Humane Society is looking for a potential owner that can house the ducks safely outdoors, preferably with a pond.

To adopt the birds, adorably named Grounder, Dinger, Homer and Slugger, and who do not fly, it’s going to cost you $25 each.

Interested parties can find out more in the Facebook post below, and should email the humane society at adopt@lakehumane.org.

