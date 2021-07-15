Four killed in Stark County crash

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Four people are dead after a crash in Stark County Thursday evening.

It happened on state Route 153 near Maplegrove Street in Nimishillen Township at about 5 p.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was speeding westbound when it went off the road and then left of center. It hit a eastbound vehicle.

The crash resulted in four fatalities, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information is available.

Anyone with info on the crash is asked to call 330-430-3800.