CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– One teen was taken to the hospital during the Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll.

Chagrin Falls High School upperclassmen tossed pumpkins and went sliding down Grove Hill during the Halloween tradition Tuesday night.

Police said there were no arrests and no citations. EMS was called to Main Street for four roll-related injuries. Three were treated at the scene and one student was transported to the hospital.