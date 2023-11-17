MENTOR, Ohio- We’re expecting to learn more today about the victims of a shooting at a mobile home park in Mentor. Three people were killed and another person was injured. The suspect is also dead.

The City of Mentor will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday where they are expected to give us information on the suspect and the four victims. The city says we should learn their identities.

One of the victims is in the hospital in stable condition. Three other people were killed.

This all happened Thursday night at a mobile home park along Mentor Avenue. Roads were shut down and residents were evacuated during an hours-long standoff police had with the suspect. They eventually found the person dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The city turned the entire site into a crime scene and displaced residents were relocated to the Mentor Senior Center.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene to FOX 8.

“I sat down after work and I heard one shot, then four, then five consecutive shots after that,” said resident Scott Scufka. “It’s crazy what people can do. You never know when something will happen.”

Nearby places were put into lockdown after the shooting. Those lockdowns have been lifted.