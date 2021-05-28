Four Cleveland police officers fired, one suspended

CLEVLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Director of Public Safety, Karrie D. Howard announced that four Cleveland police officers have been fired and one officer is suspended, all for separate incidents, effective today.

Patrol Officer Katrina Ruma was accused of violations that involved wearable camera systems and recording devices and also violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police. Ruma, 52, was hired in 1998. She was last assigned to the Fourth District.

Patrol Officer Samuel Ortiz was accused of violations including duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety and also prisoner medical and mental health needs. Ortiz, 50, was hired in 2007. He was last assigned to the Second District.

Patrol Officer Michael Guion was convicted of an OVI and accused of violations including the Cleveland Division of Police Mission Statement and the enforcement of domestic violence statutes. Guion, 41, was hired in 2013. He was last assigned to the Fifth District.

Patrol Officer Chanae Donitzen was accused of violating the Standards of Conduct and Courtesy

and also the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police. Donitzen, 29, was hired in 2019. She was last assigned to the Second District.

Detective Salvatore Santillo was accused of violations including frisk searches, investigative stops and de-escalation. Patrol Officer Salvatore Santillo was suspended without pay for twenty (20) days. Santillo, 29, was hired in 2014. He is currently assigned to the Fourth District.

An internal investigation was made for each of the officers’ offenses and forwarded to the Chief of Police for review.

The Director of Public Safety held a hearing for each officer as well before disciplinary action was taken.