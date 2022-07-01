CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four children were taken to the hospital late Thursday night after a crash in Cleveland.

It happened near the corner E. 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

According to officials, EMS transported two 5 year-old females in critical condition, a 6 year-old female in stable condition, and a 10 year-old female in serious condition. Two adult females were also injured, a 34 year-old and a 36-year-old. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

It’s not clear what lead up to the crash. Fox 8 has requested additional information from police.