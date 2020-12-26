Four Akron residents displaced after house catches fire on Christmas, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four residents are displaced after their house caught fire on Christmas.

According to the Akron Fire Department, crews responded to the property located on Sheridan Avenue around 11 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Officials said multiple rooms and floors were damaged. Red Cross is assisting the victims.

No information was released on what may have started the fire.

