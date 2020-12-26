Four Akron residents displaced after house catches fire on Christmas, officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Getty Images

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four residents are displaced after their house caught fire on Christmas.

According to the Akron Fire Department, crews responded to the property located on Sheridan Avenue around 11 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

Officials said multiple rooms and floors were damaged. Red Cross is assisting the victims.

No information was released on what may have started the fire.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override