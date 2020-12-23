Founder of famed Slyman’s Restaurant, Joe Slyman, dies at 83

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The founder of a one of Cleveland’s most beloved restaurants has died.

Joe Slyman, one of the people behind the meaty, sky-high corned beef sandwiches adored by so many at Slyman’s on St. Claire Avenue, passed away today at the age of 83, the family-run restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

“Whether it was with a hot cup of coffee, a hearty laugh, or a warm handshake, Joe knew how to make someone feel welcomed and appreciated,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and the many customers that knew him well.”

A reception and funeral are being held at St. Elias Church, 8023 Memphis Ave. in Brooklyn, at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Although the original restaurant and deli was founded in 1964, there are now three Slyman’s Tavern locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Find Joe Slyman’s obituary right here.

