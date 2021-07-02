Foundation pays off mortgages for families of two fallen Ohio officers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the home mortgages for the families of two fallen Ohio officers.

The organization, which was created to honor a New York City firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, visited the families of Bellefontaine Police Officer Craig Comstock and Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen.

Nguyen, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, died on July 6, 2018, days after collapsing during a training exercise. He left behind his wife, Holli, and their two daughters.

“My family and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It is impossible to fully express in words what a blessing this is to me and my children. It feels like a huge weight was lifted… My children and I are blessed to see my husband’s sacrifice be remembered,” Hilli Nguyen said.

