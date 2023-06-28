AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The 5-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister who were reported missing have been found safe.

Ania Jones, 15, left her home in the 1000 block of Roslyn Avenue along with her sister Taliah Grant, 5, on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post by the department.

On Wednesday, members of the task force and Missing Child Unit found both girls together in a home in the 2200 block of 8th Street Southwest, about 3.5 miles from where they went missing.

“The safe recovery of missing children is at the forefront of the missions of the United States Marshals Service,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “We are grateful for the safe recovery of these two young girls. The U.S. Marshals Service and its partners will not give up on missing child cases throughout our communities.”