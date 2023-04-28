LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Mason Sisk has been found guilty on all charges surrounding the death of his family in 2019.

Sisk was found guilty of four counts of capital murder, one count for killing two or more people, one course of conduct in the 2019 deaths of his five family members. Sisk was 14 at the time.

Sisk’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38, stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35, and three young siblings, 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson were all killed in 2019.

Sisk will be sentenced on July 25. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole but does not face the death penalty due to his age at the time the murders occurred.

WHNT previously reported that the family members were shot in their home. One adult and one child survived initially but later died.

WHNT reported Sisk told authorities he was in the basement when he heard the gunshots that killed his family and that he then ran out the door. He later confessed to the killings.

His first trial in the fall of 2022 was declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s stepmother’s phone.

During that first trial, prosecutors alleged he had anger control issues, WHNT reported. They also claimed he used peanut butter to try and poison his stepmother, who had a peanut allergy.

Sisk’s attorneys during that trial claimed he was a victim of bullying and of sexual abuse as a child.

The second trial lasted nine days which included seven days of witness testimony. Jurors heard from 31 state witnesses. The defense called no witness and the jury deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Sisk guilty.