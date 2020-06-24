‘Foul play’ suspected in disappearance of soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWKT/CNN)– Rep. Sylvia Garcia on Tuesday said military investigators believe “foul play” is involved in the disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

Rep. Garcia said investigators would not expand on what “foul play” meant.

On Monday, members of Equusearch searched along the Leon River in Bell County for Guillen.

Their search started Sunday, and they say they have a “good reason” to be in the area.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation, and The Texas Game Wardens also took part in the search.

The 20-year-old was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas on April 22, according to a news release from the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

Military investigators believe "foul play" is involved in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

What we know so far @ 5 #fox44tx pic.twitter.com/tvJkS9a6qe — KWKT FOX 44 (@KWKTFOX44) June 23, 2020

The reward to find the missing Fort Hood soldier has more than doubled to $55,000, with celebrities voicing their support.

The Army initially offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, but it has since increased the reward to up to $25,000.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID said in a statement released Monday. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

The $25,000 was matched by the prominent Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.