‘Fought so hard for so long’: Cleveland media legend Les Levine passes away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland media legend has passed away.

The self-proclaimed “voice of truth and reason,” Les Levine, 74, passed away Wednesday night, according to tweets from his son and daughter.

Levine had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

His daughter, Dr. Jame Levine Daniel wrote:

“After a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s, our dad @LesLevine passed away at 9:23 pm with my brother and me holding on at his side. He fought so hard for so long, and went out on his own terms.”

Fox 8’s John Telich described Levine as brilliant and witty and said his view on “many things sports was always refreshing.”

“Deepest sympathy to the family,” Telich wrote. “We lost a wonderful person, who left a lasting legacy. I was blessed to count him as a friend.”

According to a press release, Levine broadcast over 2,500 sporting events in 39 different states. His signature show, “More Sports & Les Levine,” has been a fixture on radio or television in Northeast Ohio since 1991.

He was inducted into the Radio & Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame Ohio in 2006. He was added to the Brush High School Alumni Association Wall of Achievement in 2010 and was inducted to both the JCC Softball Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.

In 2019, the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters honored Levine with the Excellence in Radio Award and Cleveland.com recently named him as one of the Top 100 Radio Personalities in Cleveland History.