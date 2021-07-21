Forum: Hear from everyone running for Cleveland mayor

**Related Video Above: I-TEAM goes one-on-one with current Cleveland mayor, Frank Jackson.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clevelanders get a chance Wednesday evening to hear from all seven candidates vying to be the next mayor of the city of Cleveland. Current Mayor Frank Jackson, the city’s longest serving mayor, is not seeking a fifth term.

The candidates have all agreed to participate in a virtual forum to discuss environmental issues. Although the event will be held online, residents are able to ask questions at several watch parties held across the city.

The candidates, in alphabetical order are:

Justin Bibb, non-profit executive/businessman

Ross DiBello, attorney

Basheer Jones, Ward 7 councilman

Kevin Kelley, city council president

Dennis Kucinich, former U.S Congressman and Cleveland mayor

Zack Reed, former city council member

Sandra Williams, Ohio state senator

Each candidate is expected to give opening remarks, then answer questions related to environmental issues, such as water and air quality.

The forum, titled “For a Healthier and More Equitable Environment,” was organized by several community groups, including the Ohio Environmental Council.

The mayoral primary will be held Sept. 14. The top two vote-getters will proceed to the general election, which will take place on Nov. 2.

Find out how to register to vote, or if you are registered to vote, right here.