Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 others injured during accident

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WJW) — A Fort Bragg soldier was killed and four others were injured this afternoon during an accident involving a military vehicle at the North Carolina army base, according to a press release.

Fort Bragg spokesman Col. Joe Buccino released a statement on the tragic accident:

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg. It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured soldiers. Anytime you lose a soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and families.”

The names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is currently under investigation.