Former YSU player, current NFL wide receiver arrested after crashing Camaro into Lake Erie

MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 10: Jermiah Braswell #16 of the Youngstown State Penguins during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field on September 10, 2016 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Jermiah Braswell, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, allegedly crashed an orange Camaro into Lake Erie Saturday night while driving under the influence.

According to Put-In-Bay police, Braswell drove the vehicle into the lake near 212 Conlan Road around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the driver had been traveling at a very high speed when the vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a long grassy area and flew off an embankment before coming to rest in the water.

Officers went into the water approached the Camaro to find Braswell still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward.

He reportedly told police he was “stuck” and “didn’t know what happened.”

Police say Braswell was slurring his words and was submitted to field sobriety tests, after which he was placed under arrest for Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated.





He also agreed to a portable breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol content exceeded Ohio’s legal limit of 0.08. Braswell reportedly refused to submit a chemical test to determine his BAC.

Put-In-Bay police say no other people were in the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.

Braswell played football at Youngstown State University before joining the NFL. He was also a graduate of Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: