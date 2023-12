(WKBN) — A former WWE pro wrestling star has passed away.

According to multiple reports, Killer Khan, whose real name was Masashi Ozawa, died Friday in Japan.

Khan had notable rivalries in the 1980s with Andre The Giant and WWE champion Hulk Hogan. Khan was managed by ‘Classy’ Freddie Blassie and Mr. Fugi.

According to multiple reports, Khan died because he suffered a ruptured artery. He was 76 years old.