Former Wooster City Schools choir teacher accused of sex with student

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– A former choir teacher in the Wooster City School District is facing two counts of sexual battery.

Emily B. Patterson, 37, spent eight years in the district before resigning in June.

According to the police report, the Wooster Police Department began investigating the sexual assault complaint on June 24. Superintendent Dr. Michael Tefs said the incident allegedly happened on school property with a student.

Emily B. Patterson (Photo courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

“Though I am, frankly, frustrated and disgusted by what, if proven true, would be the single

most egregious act I have ever experienced as a professional, my heart breaks for the

alleged victim, a student,” Tefs said in a letter to employees on Thursday.

“I am at a complete loss and overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions; anger, grief, sadness, compassion, fear, and absolute astonishment.”

