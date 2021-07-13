Former Warren resident’s body recovered at site of Florida condo collapse

**A previous report on the condo collapse can be viewed in the player above.**

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — More information has been released about a former Warren resident who died in the Surfside condo collapse.

The body of 65-year-old Judy Spiegel was recovered Friday.

The Cleveland Jewish News reports the family was originally from New York but lived near Warren while Spiegel’s husband worked as the CEO of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Spiegel’s family says Judy was a philanthropist who worked with several children’s hospitals across the country.