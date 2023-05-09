CULLMAN, Alabama (WJW) – A former Walmart employee faces dozens of charges after investigators say he allegedly recorded a 4-year-old girl in the bathroom.

Officers with the Cullman Police Department arrested 25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson on child pornography charges in Alabama on May 5.

According to reports from Fox News, a civil complaint filed against Walmart alleges that a man noticed a smartphone with three cameras being lowered into the stall his 4-year-old daughter was occupying back in February.

The complaint goes on to say that the father complained to customer service and a police officer found Richardson in the bathroom holding a phone and “shaking uncontrollably.”

As Fox News reports, investigators say they didn’t find photos of the girl on the phone.

However, an indictment filed last week named 19 victims in incidents involving Richardson, most of which were 17 and younger.

Richardson was arrested on 53 counts, including possession of child pornography, production of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance.

His bond is set at $625,000, Fox News reports.