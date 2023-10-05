CLEVELAND (WJW) – A former elementary school music teacher who admitted to inappropriate behavior against a 12-year-old student has been sentenced to 100 days in jail and ordered to stay away from the victim.

Gregory Kinat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault in court on Thursday.

He was originally charged with gross sexual imposition.

The incident happened in class back in 2019 at Our Lady of Angels in Cleveland.

Kinat is already serving time on a 2021 conviction for sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover agent he thought was a teenage girl.