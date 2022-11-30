STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.

Jeffrey Allen is indicted on more than 60 charges and his son, Jeremiah, is facing a 43-count indictment.

According to court records, the pair are facing several charges, including receiving stolen property and scrap metal dealing without registration. Law Enforcement Officials say the pair were operating the scrap yard, Allen Alloys & Iron, LLC, without a permit for several years.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Streetsboro police say stolen cars and guns were recovered during a search of the business and Jeffrey Allen’s home.

Jeffrey Allen’s attorney, however, says his client is an honest man and not guilty of the charges.

Jeremiah Allen and Jeffrey Allen. Photos courtesy Streetsboro police

WJW photo

“This indictment is all about local politics,” said Attorney Don Malarcik. “Jeff was a respected member of city council, he was city council president, he served as service director, and he ran against the mayor on two different occasions.”

Law enforcement officials say the investigation started in February 2021, when investigators with the Streetsboro Police Department noticed what they believed was suspicious behavior. Streetsboro police then contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In April 2022, police and troopers served search warrants at the business and Allen’s home. Troopers say during the search they found hundreds of catalytic converters

“We don’t know where these hundreds of catalytic converters came from,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We don’t know if they were taken illegally, if they were obtained through thefts.”

Streetsboro Police Chief Patricia Wain says 18 stolen firearms were also recovered. Wain said those firearms were stolen from a home in Aurora.

Officials also seized more than a million dollars worth of equipment including five trailers that officials are now storing. Malarcik said his clients are trying to get the equipment back.

“The mayor of the city of Streetsboro tried to put him out of business many, many times before,” Malarcik said. “They were upset they have a scrap yard a 1/2 mile from the high school and when they couldn’t do it in civil court, I think they decided to try this criminal indictment to put him out of business.”

Both Jeffrey Allen and Jeremiah Allen entered not guilty pleas during an arraignment Tuesday in Portage County Common Pleas Court. They are both free on bond and due back in court in the next few weeks.