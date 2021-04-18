Former Stark County teacher arrested after rape allegation, sheriff’s office reports

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A former teacher has been arrested in a rape investigation, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jason Neading, a 39-year-old from East Sparta, was reportedly arrested by deputies Friday at 9 p.m. on an active warrant.

The sheriff’s office reported Neading was then taken to Stark County Jail, where he is being held on two counts, one for rape and the other for sexual imposition.

Photo courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Sandy Valley Local School District Superintendent David Fischer confirmed to FOX 8 that Neading had formerly worked at a school in his district for seven years. Neading reportedly sent in his resignation last month.

“We have cooperated with the Stark County Sheriff with their investigation and understand the allegation was not school-related,” Fisher said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to reach out to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800, or call anonymously at 330-451-3937.