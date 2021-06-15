Former St. Edward wrestling coach pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A former wrestling coach at St. Edward High School in Lakewood appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Daniel Gonsor, 32, pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of corrupting another with drugs and two counts of endangering children. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said he will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender as part of his plea deal.

Gonsor was accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019. School officials said they learned of the sexual relationship with student athletes from a family and reported it to law enforcement.

He was terminated from his role of part-time coach.

Gonsor will be sentenced on July 29.