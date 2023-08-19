SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Solon City School District Board of Education is being accused by three former students of being negligent regarding sexual harassment and abuse by a former band director. That former band director is currently serving a prison sentence in connection to the former student’s original case.

The lawsuit that was filed in federal court Thursday alleges the district along with Solon High School’s principal Erin Short and former assistant principal Terry Brownlow were negligent by their “inactions” regarding the handling of sexual harassment and abuse by former band director Edward Kline.

Fox 8 news reported in 2022 that Kline was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of gross sexual imposition that police say occurred over decades.

The lawsuit by the unnamed former students, which refers to three plaintiffs as Jane Doe in the court filing, was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to their “As a direct and natural consequence of Solon’s actions, inactions, and overall deliberate indifference to, and violation of, Plaintiffs’ clearly established rights, the minors suffered and continued to suffer injuries, including, without limitations, emotional distress, psychological trauma, and mortification.”

The former students’ attorneys also wrote in the lawsuit that “Plaintiffs respectfully demand judgment against Defendants for compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by the jury well in excess of $75,000.00, punitive damages, attorney fees, costs and all other relief to which they may be entitle.”

Fox 8 News left a message Saturday at the Solon City School District Board of Education office for a comment on the lawsuit. Their offices are closed on weekends. Fox 8 News will ask for a comment again Monday.