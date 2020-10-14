Former Solon band director scheduled for arraignment on sex crimes against 12-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Solon band director Edward Kline is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday on an 18 count indictment.
Kline, 50, was indicted earlier this month on 17 counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition on charges involving a 12-year-old child.
Solon police began their investigation in June of this year.
The alleged incident happened in September 2010.
Kline was arrested in September of this year.
