Former Solon band director indicted on 18 counts for sex crimes against 12-year-old

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Kline’s first court appearance in September.
SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an 18-count indictment on former Solon band director Edward Kline.
According to court records, the victim was 12-years-old at the time.
Kline, 50, was indicted on 17 counts of gross sexual imposition and 1 count of sexual imposition.
Solon police began their investigation in June of this year.
The alleged incident happened in September 2010.
Kline was arrested on September 23.
The alleged victim was granted an order of protection.
Kline’s bond was set at $50,000 last month.
His arraignment is scheduled for October 14.
