Former Solon band director charged with sex crimes against 12-year-old

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Former Solon School District Band Director, Edward Kline, has been charged with sex crimes against a child.

Solon police say they began their investigation in June of this year.

The alleged incident happened in September 2010. The victim was 12-years-old at the time.

The case is being presented to the Cuyahoga Grand Jury. Kline is charged with gross sexual imposition.

More charges are expected. Kline is being processed Wednesday in the Solon jail.

He will be arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court later in the day.

Solon Schools released a statement on the arrest:

“We have been informed by the Solon Police Department that a former teacher was arrested and charged today in relation to inappropriate contact with a student in 2010. The district became aware of these troubling new allegations this summer. As we communicated to our school community in June when these new reports were made, school should be a safe space and we take the safety and emotional well-being of all our students – past and present – extremely seriously. The district is unable to comment further as this is still an ongoing investigation. However, it is always important to remind students and families to immediately report anything concerning to the school or law enforcement. The district’s Safe School Helpline (1-800-418- 6423, ext. 359, or text TIPS to 66746) is also available 24/7 for confidential reporting of inappropriate or illegal activity.” Solon Schools

