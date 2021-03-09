Former Shaker Heights police officer killed by wrong-way driver while trying to save others in Tampa

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Shaker Heights Police Department has announced the passing of a former officer.

Jesse Madsen, a police officer in Tampa, Florida, was reportedly killed early Tuesday morning when his police vehicle was hit by a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 275. Tampa police reported that after some investigation they believe Madsen veered into the car to protect others from harm.

Madsen was 45 years old and a father of three. He grew up in Shaker Heights and was on the police force there from 2002 through 2006. Madsen also worked with the Lyndhurst Police Department from 1999 to 2002.

The Tampa Police Department released the following memorial to Madsen on its Facebook page:

