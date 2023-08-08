***The video above is from the I-Team’s previous report.***

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A former corrections officer was sentenced to prison Tuesday for using excessive force against an Erie County Jail inmate in 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary sentenced 35-year-old Adam Bess, of Sandusky, to 12 months, six of which will be served as home detention. He also has to pay a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, while working as a sergeant at the Erie County Jail, Bess placed inmate Tiffany Banks in a chokehold while trying to get her into a restraint chair.

“Almost immediately, Sergeant Bess placed his right hand around Tiffany’s neck, in the area of her trachea, and began choking her. Tiffany repeatedly stated that she couldn’t breathe and voiced several other complaints,” an incident report stated.

The FOX 8 I-Team previously obtained video of the incident, as seen above.

Investigators say Banks had visible bruises on her neck and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff, who said he found out about the incident the next day, asked the FBI to investigate. Bess resigned a couple days later.

He later pleaded guilty to depriving the inmate of her constitutional rights. After the conviction, Bess can no longer work in law enforcement.