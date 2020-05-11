Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, of ‘League of Their Own,’ Mary Pratt dies at 101

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died.

She was 101. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.

The official newspaper @PatriotLedger from a home of #MaryPratt who died this week posted a nice story and pictures on our local @aagpbl hero – It was an honor to be quoted in the article about a Baseball icon (Mary Pratt dies at age 101)https://t.co/571F8KQhNa — David Allen Lambert (@DLGenealogist) May 9, 2020

Pratt pitched in the women’s league from 1943-47.

The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”