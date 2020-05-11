1  of  4
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, of ‘League of Their Own,’ Mary Pratt dies at 101

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 1999, file photo. former women’s professional baseball players Mary Pratt, left, of Quincy, Mass., and Maddy English, right, of Everett, Mass., are joined by their friend Marie Cronin, center, at the opening of the New England Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in Saugus, Mass. Pratt and English were members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, passed away peacefully at a nursing home, according to her nephew, Walter Pratt. She was 101.(AP Photo/Steven Tackeff, File)

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died.

She was 101. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women’s league from 1943-47.

The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

