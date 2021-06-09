Former Rep. Renacci to challenge DeWine for governor

In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio speaks at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in Mansfield, Ohio. Renacci, a former four-term congressman from northeast Ohio, plans to take on Gov. Mike DeWine in next year’s Republican primary. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former four-term congressman from Northeast Ohio plans to challenge Gov. Mike DeWine in next year’s Republican primary.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of, Wadsworth announced his bid for the GOP nomination Wednesday on his website.

Renacci ran briefly for governor in 2017 before then-President Donald Trump backed him to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Renacci faced criticism for a number of campaign finance irregularities during that campaign, which he lost.

The businessman and former Wadsworth mayor has criticized DeWine’s COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the governor’s economic and immigration stances.

