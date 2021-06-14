Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich to make announcement on Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. on Monday, where he is expected to announce he’s running for mayor of Cleveland.

Kucinich served as Cleveland mayor from 1977 to 1979 and was often referred to as, “The boy mayor.”

He was a member of Cleveland City Council and the Ohio Senate before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1997. Kucinich was defeated by Rep. Marcy Kaptur in 2012 after districts were redrawn.

He joins an already-crowded field in the mayoral race. State Sen. Sandra Williams, former City Councilman Zack Reed and nonprofit leader Justin Bibb have filed their petitions, while Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and City Councilman Basheer Jones announced their campaigns.