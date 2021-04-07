Former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton expresses interest in hosting ‘Jeopardy’

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: LeVar Burton attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

(WJW) — LeVar Burton, former host of the Children’s television series “Reading Rainbow,” has expressed interest in becoming the next “Jeopardy” host.

A few months back, fans created a Change.org petition requesting that Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and the show’s producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman make Burton the next “Jeopardy” host.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition reads in part.

Burton tweeted a link to the petition on Tuesday saying, “Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening…”

This isn’t the first time Burton has vocalized his interest in hosting the game show.

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” Burton tweeted back in November when the petition was first created.

“Jeopardy” is likely looking for a new host since Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer last November. Trebek hosted more than 8,200 “Jeopardy!” episodes over 37 seasons – a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show.

Since Trebek’s passing “Jeopardy!” has been hosted by a series of temporary guests that include journalist Katie Couric, actress Mayim Bialik, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and others.