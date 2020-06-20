Former prosecutor steps into new role as Cleveland’s public safety director

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Mayor Frank Jackson has appointed a new successor to the director of public safety postition.

Karrie D. Howard, formerly the assistant director of public safety operations and Cleveland’s chief prosecuting attorney, was officially sworn into the job today.

This appointment comes following an announcement earlier this week, that Michael McGrath was retiring.

The cabinet position deals with matters concerning police, animal control, first responders and other safety issues (some of which you can watch the mayor discuss in the video above).

Howard is also a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves

You can watch Howard’s entire swearing-in ceremony below:

