MIAMI, Florida (WJW) – Former President Donald Trump will make a historic court appearance on Tuesday.

He is the first former president to face federal charges, which accuse him of keeping classified documents at his home in Florida and refusing to return them.

Trump will appear in court around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The whole court process should take just about an hour. The former president says he plans to plead not guilty. He insists he did nothing wrong and says he is the victim of political persecution.

“The baseless indictment of me by the Biden Administration’s weaponized Department of Justice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” Trump said while on the campaign trail.

Trump landed in Miami Monday afternoon and was expected to meet with advisers and possibly line up additional lawyers. Two attorneys who had handled the defense for months quit last week.

Trump faces 37 federal criminal counts. Prosecutors say after the former president left office he took top secret materials with him, including some on the country’s nuclear capabilities. They say he then conspired to keep government officials from getting those documents back.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to enter court through a rear entrance or underground garage. Outside the courthouse, police have secured the area and are preparing for possible protests and crowds of up to 50-thousand.

Miami’s Chief of Police addressed security concerns as they prepare for the crowds.

“We’re taking this event extremely serious,” Chief Manny Morales said. “We know that there’s a potential of things taking a turn for the worse but that’s not the Miami way.”

Since this is a federal case, there will not be cameras in the courtroom.

After Trump’s court appearance, he will return to Bedminster, New Jersey where he will give a speech Tuesday night.