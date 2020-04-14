1  of  2
Former president Barack Obama officially endorses Joe Biden for president

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – “These aren’t normal times,” former President Barack Obama opened with in a video endorsing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.

“The spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes.. it also has to be reflected in our national government,” Obama said.

“That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden to be President of the United States.”

Obama said the two remained close friends after Biden served with him for 8 years as Vice President.

“I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Obama said Biden would surround himself with good people “who actually know how to run the government.”

