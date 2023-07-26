MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – A former pastor has been arrested for the 1975 murder of an 8-year-old girl.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced that charges have been brought against 83-year-old David Zandstra in connection with the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Gretchen Harrington nearly 50 years ago.

Zandstra, a resident of Marietta, Georgia, has been charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first, second, and third degree, kidnapping of a minor, and possession of an instrument of crime.

According to the details provided by authorities, on the morning of August 15, 1975, Gretchen Harrington left her home to walk to her summer bible camp.

Zandstra was the pastor of Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church, where the camp was held.

Witnesses reported seeing Gretchen speaking with the driver of a green station wagon, which the defendant was known to drive.

Nearly two months later, skeletal remains discovered in Ridley Creek State Park were later identified as Gretchen Harrington’s.

Zandstra was interviewed at the time but denied seeing Gretchen on the day of her abduction.

New interviews led police back to Zandstra in 2023.

Zandstra confessed to offering Gretchen a ride and taking her to a nearby wooded area, where he allegedly assaulted her. Believing her to be dead, he attempted to conceal her body before leaving the area.

Speaking at a press conference, District Attorney Stollsteimer expressed the significance of this breakthrough: “The murder of Gretchen Harrington has haunted members of law enforcement since that terrible day in August 1975. The families of victims often say that their lives are forever altered into the ‘before’ time and the ‘after’ time. Gretchen’s murder created a ‘before’ time and an ‘after’ time for an entire community – and for an entire county. This heinous act left a family and a community forever changed. At long last, I can announce today that her killer – David Zandstra – has admitted to his crime. Justice has been a long time coming, but we are proud and grateful to finally be able to give the community an answer.”

Lieutenant Jonathan Sunderlin of the Pennsylvania State Police commended the dedication of law enforcement officers involved in the case, stating, “Justice does not have an expiration date. Whether a crime happened fifty years ago or five minutes ago, the residents of the Commonwealth can have confidence that law enforcement will not rest until justice is served.”

Zandstra is in the Cobb County jail in Georgia. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges.