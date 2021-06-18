Former Painesville schools principal accused of restraining wife, step daughters in their home

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The former principal of Harvey High School in Painesville was arrested and charged following an alleged physical altercation with his wife and her two daughters in May.

On June 16, Van McWreath, 48, of Cortland turned himself into Central District Court to be arraigned where he pled not guilty to three counts of unlawful restraint.

McWreath was released on a $750 bond under the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victims.

The following statement is from Painesville City Local Schools Superintendent Josh Englehart: “Mr. McWreath has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Having previously resigned his position effective at the start of the 2021-22 school year, he is no longer an employee of the district when his contract expires on July 31.”