Former owner stops Levin Furniture from closing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Robert Levin, the former owner of Levin Furniture, said he is coming out of retirement to stop the company from going out of business.

Levin reached an agreement to acquire Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture, according to the news release on Thursday.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs. They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known,” Levin said. “It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business.”

The furniture store has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including Avon, Canton, Mentor, Montrose and North Olmsted. It was founded in 1920 by Robert Levin’s grandparents.