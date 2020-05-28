Former Ohio weatherman sentenced to minimum of four years in child porn case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Former WBNS Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis has been sentenced to at least four years on child pornography charges.

According to FOX 8 sister station WCMH, Davis said he didn’t realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images of child pornography.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography.

Davis was arrested in December of 2019.

Davis’ attorney argued Davis used child porn to self-medicate from anxiety and depression.

Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012.

Judge Karen Phipps said during the sentencing, “You chose to support an industry that re-victimized these children over and over for years.”

The judge says Davis ignored two conditions of his bond, including internet access on his phone and an incorrect address.

“Without impulse control, there is no way this court can feel comfortable that [an offender] won’t re-offend,” Phipps said.

Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Davis was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.

