Former Ohio trooper acquitted on theft, tampering with evidence charges

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Brooks was found not guilty on charges of theft of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.

He was accused of mishandling the seizure of prescription drugs. Brooks, who worked at the Mansfield post of the patrol, was indicted on Dec. 9 and fired on Dec. 27.

According to his attorney, Brooks was acquitted following a three-day trial and less than two hours of jury deliberation.

“Mr. Brooks is grateful for the support of his former colleagues from The Patrol who had the courage to testify truthfully on his behalf,” Samuel H. Shamansky Law Co. said in a news release on Friday.

