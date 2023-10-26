BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Barberton Municipal Court Judge has found former state Rep. Bob Young guilty of one count of domestic violence.

Judge Edward O’Farrell on Thursday said he would not impose a sentence until Young’s two remaining open cases are concluded.

Young. 42. was indicted in July on misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and assault, accused of striking his wife during a dispute at their Green home on July 7. Another one of Young’s relatives claims they were assaulted by Young that day, according to the county prosecutor’s office. An anti-stalking order was issued in that case.

He was also arrested by Tuscarawas County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 28 for violating a protection order in the domestic violence case. He was held at the Tuscarawas County jail for a time and then turned over to Summit County deputies for booking, Tuscarawas County dispatch records show.

Young was charged on Sept. 13 for menacing by stalking and again for violating a protection order on July 31, according to Barberton Municipal Court records.

Both of those charges, filed by the Summit Country Sheriff’s Office, are first-degree misdemeanors.

Young submitted his resignation to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens on Sept. 8, calling the criminal charges against him a “distraction” to the state legislature. His resignation took effect on Oct. 2.

The protection order against Young’s wife will stand at this time and he will have the right to appeal this verdict, according to court records.