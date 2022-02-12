Former Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder, 79, dies

Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder claps during Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s State of the State address at the Performing Arts Center Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in Medina, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — Former Republican Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives William G. Batchelder III, 79, has died.

First elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 1969, Batchelder represented District 81 until 1999. Batchelder returned to the House in 2007, ascending to the Speaker post in 2011 before leaving due to term limits in 2014. In total, he served in the House for 38 years.

After leaving the House in 1999, Batchelder became a judge in Medina County Common Pleas Court and on the Ninth District Court of Appeals from 1999 to 2005.

According to the Batchelder Company website, for which Batchelder was serving as President Emeritus at the time of his death, Batchelder spent 31 years at Williams and Batchelder Law firm in Medina, served as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Akron Law School and at Cleveland State University Levin College of Urban Affairs.

Batchelder graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan Univesity in 1964 and a Juris Doctorate from Ohio State University College of Law in 1967.

Current Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp said in a statement that Batchelder’s impact for the state of Ohio was “positive and lasting.”

“To Speaker Bill Batchelder we say: ‘Thank you for your service in the Ohio House of Representatives and to Ohio and its citizens. You will be missed – but the enduring light of your legacy will shine on us always,'” the statement reads.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich also released a statement following the politician’s passing:

“Bill Batchelder was a very special person and somebody that I came to love. He was a tremendous partner in our efforts to restore the greatness of Ohio,” Kasich said in a tweet. “No one had a greater love or respect for Bill Batchelder than his lifelong partner, Alice. He will be greatly missed!”

Current Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also offered his condolences to Batchelder’s family in a statement:

“Fran and I were saddened upon hearing of the death of former Speaker of the Ohio House Bill Batchelder. A son of Medina County, and a pillar of the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohioans are grateful for his decades of service. Bill was a consummate legislator who helped me as we passed a drunk driving bill in 1982 for which I will always be grateful. I have sought his advice many times over the years. He was a Ronald Reagan Republican – a classic conservative whose guiding principle was freedom. We send our deepest condolences to Alice, William, and Elizabeth.”

Batchelder is survived by his wife Alice, two adult children, and seven grandchildren.