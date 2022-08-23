HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen’s first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor. He listened as the judge read the 24 counts against Allen.

The Hutch Post reported just after 4 p.m. on Thursday that Allen is out of jail after posting a $250,000 bond. This information was confirmed by the Reno County Jail Log.

The Hutchinson Police Department arrested Allen Wednesday in connection to several sex cases dating back to 2012. Allen was an officer at the time of some of the reported crimes. He resigned in 2018.

Todd Allen (Courtesy: Reno County Sheriff’s Office)

Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton is representing the State of Kansas against Allen. The criminal complaint lists the charges and a few details about each charge.

A few of the charges are “in the alternative,” meaning Allen could potentially be found guilty of one of the charges but not both.

Count 1 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or about Oct. 9, 2012, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 2 Rape

The complaint says that on or about July 5, 2013, Allen had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and while she was overcome by force or fear.

Or in the alternative, Count 3 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or about July 5, 2013, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 4 Attempted rape

The complaint says that on or about Aug. 16, 2013, Allen “unlawfully and feloniously” committed an overt act towards the perpetration of the crime of rape while the victim was overcome by fear but did not complete the rape for an unspecified reason.

Or in the alternative, Count 5 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or about Aug. 16, 2013, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 6 Attempted aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or around Oct. 3, 2013, Allen committed an overt act towards perpetrating the crime of aggravated sexual battery in which the victim was overcome by force or fear but did not complete the crime for an unspecified reason.

Count 7 Attempted rape

The complaint says that on or around Feb. 18, 2014, Allen “unlawfully and feloniously” committed an overt act towards the perpetration of the crime of rape while the victim was overcome by fear but did not complete the rape for an unspecified reason.

Or in the alternative, Count 8 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or around Feb. 18, 2014, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 9 Attempted aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or about Oct. 19, 2014, Allen committed an overt act towards perpetrating the crime of aggravated sexual battery in which the victim was overcome by force or fear but did not complete the crime for an unspecified reason.

Count 10 Rape

The complaint says that on or around Oct. 8, 2015, Allen had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and while she was overcome by force or fear.

Or in the alternative, Count 11 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or around Oct. 8, 2015, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 12 Attempted rape

The complaint says that on or about Nov. 17, 2016, Allen “unlawfully and feloniously” committed an overt act towards the perpetration of the crime of rape while the victim was overcome by fear but did not complete the rape for an unspecified reason.

Or in the alternative, Count 13 Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

The complaint says that on or about Nov. 17, 2016, Allen “unlawfully and feloniously” engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child 14 or more years of age but younger than 16, intending to arouse or to satisfy sexual desires.

Count 14 Kidnapping

The complaint says that on or around Nov. 2, 2018, Allen took or confined a person by force, threat or deception and with the intent to hold the person to facilitate flight or the commission of any crime.

Count 15 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that on or around Nov. 2, 2018, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 16 Kidnapping

The complaint says that between July 10 and July 20, 2018, Allen took or confined a person by force, threat or deception and with the intent to hold the person to facilitate flight or the commission of any crime.

Count 17 Aggravated sexual battery; force or fear

The complaint says that between July 10 and July 20, 2018, Allen “unlawfully, feloniously and without consent” touched a person who was overcome by force or fear, intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 18 Sexual battery

The complaint says that on or around July 20, 2018, Allen “unlawfully and without consent” touched a person intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 19 Sexual battery

The complaint says that on or around Aug. 5, 2018, Allen “unlawfully and without consent” touched a person intending to arouse or satisfy sexual desires.

Count 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24 Breach of privacy

The complaint says that Allen “unlawfully and without consent” entered a private place to observe the personal conduct of a person who was entitled to privacy within that place. The complaint says it happened on or around these dates:

Count 20 – May 14, 2019

Count 21 – May 22, 2020

Count 22 – May 9, 2021

Count 23 – May 23, 2022

Count 24 – June 19, 2022

Allen has retained a Wichita attorney. His next court date is Sept. 21. The judge ordered Allen not to have any contact with any people on the witness list.