Former North Ridgeville volleyball coach sentenced to prison for sexual battery of student

**Related Video Above: Watch a previous report about Jason Dimacchia.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A former volleyball coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville was sentenced Monday after being convicted on multiple counts of sexual battery of a student.

Jason Dimacchia, who was 38 at the time of his arrest in May, was sentenced to the following by a Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge:

4 years in prison (credit for time served)

5 years post release control

Charged $6,500 for court costs and restitution

Now labeled as a tier 3 sex offender

Police were notified after a student reportedly told a teacher in May that Dimacchia had sexually assaulted her months earlier, a police report said. Some of those incidents reportedly took place on school grounds.

According to the school, Dimacchia was only a paid coach during the 2017-2018 season, but was then a volunteer.