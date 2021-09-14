Former NFL linebacker dies suddenly at 37

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, New Orleans Saints’ Parys Haralson (98) is seen before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, the San Francisco 49ers announced that Haralson, a former linebacker for the 49ers and New Orleans Saints, had died. He was 37. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

(AP/WJW) – Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.

He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson.



Statement from the 49ers: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2021

In a statement they wrote, “The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

No details were provided. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years. He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.