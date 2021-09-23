Former Navy Seal missing, half brother found dead in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming (WJW) — A former Navy Seal whose half-brother was found dead is missing in Yellowstone National Park.

According to a press release, the family of Mark O’Neill, 67, of Washington, and Kim Crumbo, 74, of Utah, reported the two overdue Sunday from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

Park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of the lake as well as a canoe, paddle, personal flotation device and other personal belongings on the east shore. O’Neill’s body was found along the east shore Monday morning.

Search and rescue teams continued to search the area on foot Tuesday.

According to the release, O’Neill and Crumbo are both National Park Service retirees. Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

The incident remains under investigation.

