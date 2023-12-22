*Attached video: Information from January 2023 when the former Medina High School teacher was originally arrested on a child sex complaint

MEDINA (WJW) – A former Medina High School teacher has been federally charged with child pornography.

According to court records, Kevin Lewis Hedrick was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Akron for one count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hedrick was taken into custody by the United States Bureau of Prisons to serve a 74-month sentence.

According to court records, after he is released from prison, Hedrick will be on supervised release for a term of 10 years.

In January of 2023, Hedrick was put on leave from Medina High School after being arrested and accused of attempting to entice a minor for sex and possessing child pornography.

The affidavit said Hedrick had multiple explicit conversations with an undercover officer via the Kik messaging app while at school and using the school’s internet connection in October.

That undercover officer posed as the mother of a 14-year-old girl. Chat logs included in the affidavit appear to show Hedrick identifying himself as a high school teacher in Ohio and talking about having sex with the girl.

After executing a federal search warrant, investigators found 1,000 images and videos containing child sexual abuse or exploitation on his Kik account, including dozens of images he shared with other users, according to the affidavit.

Soon after, he was placed on administrative leave from the district due to the active federal investigation. Days after that, federal investigators interviewed Hedrick and he admitted to talking with the officer, whom he believed was a woman.

Kik is a peer-to-peer social media platform often used to distribute or receive child pornography and for engaging in human trafficking, investigators noted in the affidavit.

An investigation of Hedrick’s phone found he had used the Kik app 60 times.